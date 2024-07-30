Open Menu

District, Session Judge Chair Meeting Regarding Tree Plantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

District, session Judge chair meeting regarding tree plantation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) District and Session Judge Shaheed Benazirabad Allah Bachao Gabol chaired meeting regarding tree plantation and prevent cutting of trees in district Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the meeting he said there had been a lot of damage due to climate change, the temperature of the province is increasing due to weather effects, to prevent which planting is the need of the hour, so we all have to make a joint effort.

He further said that along with the government departments as well as the public, awareness should be raised for planting and protecting them so that the rising temperature can be reduced by planting more plants.

District and Sessions Judge further said that according to Hadith Sharif Giving charity is also ongoing, he added that eco-friendly plants should be planted and maintained on empty plots of government institutions, parks, canal banks and roadsides.

17-member committee was formed under the leadership of Judge Waqar Ahmed Soomro, in which Senior Civil Judge Nawab Shah Akmal Memon, Secretary and Additional Deputy Commissioner -I Shaheed Benazirabad, DSP Police, Information, Irrigation and other officers are members of Team Green Nawab Shah, has been appointed as a member, the committee will take steps to solve the problems faced by the government institutions as well as public level plantation activities and to prevent tree cutting and to raise awareness among the public.

He said services of the District Bar Association will be taken to file a case against the persons involved in cutting trees and give them severe punishment. Divisional Forest Officer Mushtaq Ahmed Zardari informed about the different types of plants and plantation in the nurseries. In the meeting, all the departments assured their full cooperation regarding plantation in the district.

Vice-Chancellor People's Medical University for Women Professor Dr. Gulshan Memon, Vice-Chancellor Quaid Awam Engineering University Professor Dr. Salim Raza Samun, Vice-Chancellor Veterinary University Professor Muhammad Farooq Shah, Additional District and Sessions Judge Waqar Ahmad Soomro, Director Secondary Education Naseer Ahmad Jogi, Apart from directors of colleges, officers of police, education, health, irrigation, highways, buildings, forest, information and other related departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Weather Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Gulshan Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan