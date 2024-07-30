District, Session Judge Chair Meeting Regarding Tree Plantation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) District and Session Judge Shaheed Benazirabad Allah Bachao Gabol chaired meeting regarding tree plantation and prevent cutting of trees in district Shaheed Benazirabad.
Addressing the meeting he said there had been a lot of damage due to climate change, the temperature of the province is increasing due to weather effects, to prevent which planting is the need of the hour, so we all have to make a joint effort.
He further said that along with the government departments as well as the public, awareness should be raised for planting and protecting them so that the rising temperature can be reduced by planting more plants.
District and Sessions Judge further said that according to Hadith Sharif Giving charity is also ongoing, he added that eco-friendly plants should be planted and maintained on empty plots of government institutions, parks, canal banks and roadsides.
17-member committee was formed under the leadership of Judge Waqar Ahmed Soomro, in which Senior Civil Judge Nawab Shah Akmal Memon, Secretary and Additional Deputy Commissioner -I Shaheed Benazirabad, DSP Police, Information, Irrigation and other officers are members of Team Green Nawab Shah, has been appointed as a member, the committee will take steps to solve the problems faced by the government institutions as well as public level plantation activities and to prevent tree cutting and to raise awareness among the public.
He said services of the District Bar Association will be taken to file a case against the persons involved in cutting trees and give them severe punishment. Divisional Forest Officer Mushtaq Ahmed Zardari informed about the different types of plants and plantation in the nurseries. In the meeting, all the departments assured their full cooperation regarding plantation in the district.
Vice-Chancellor People's Medical University for Women Professor Dr. Gulshan Memon, Vice-Chancellor Quaid Awam Engineering University Professor Dr. Salim Raza Samun, Vice-Chancellor Veterinary University Professor Muhammad Farooq Shah, Additional District and Sessions Judge Waqar Ahmad Soomro, Director Secondary Education Naseer Ahmad Jogi, Apart from directors of colleges, officers of police, education, health, irrigation, highways, buildings, forest, information and other related departments attended the meeting.
