District Session Judge orders to observe SOPs

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District and Session Judge Mianwali Naseem Ahmad Virk has ordered to observe completely SOPs issued by the government for the protection of people from corona virus while entering in Judicial Complex.

According to Security Incharge Judicial Complex Aziz Ullah Ghouri here on Thursday, on the orders of District and Session Judge, the SOPs are being implemented in letter and spirit.

He added that gloves and masks are being distributed to the lawyers, law officers and complainants at the main gate of Judicial Complex.

Meanwhile, president District Bar Association Shifa Ullah Khan, Member Punjab Bar Council Malik Anayat Ullah Awan, secretary Bar Association Saleem Ullah Khan and other lawyershave appreciated the decision of district and session judge for implementing of SOPs andprotection of the people from the virus.