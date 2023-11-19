Open Menu

District & Session Judge Visits Kot Dhigano Forest

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

District & Session judge visits Kot Dhigano forest

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) District and Sessions Judge Shaheed Benazirabad and Allah Bachayo Gabol paid a visit to Kot Dhingano Forest the other day.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind and other officials were present on the occasion.

Later, the district and session judges chaired a meeting at the Kot Dhingano Forest Office.

Addressing the meeting, he said that, on the instructions of Sindh High Court Sukkur, a police operation to evacuate identified forest lands shall be expedited and handed over to the Forest Department.

Briefing the meeting, DC Zahid Hussain and Forest Officer Abdul Fatah Khoso informed us that the first phase of the operation to evacuate forest land is in progress in the Sukhpur, Lakhat, and Kot Dhingano areas, under which 1000 acres of Sukhpur, 240 acres of Kot Dhingano Forest, and 300 acres of Lakhat Forest are in progress through the operation. They said that evacuation operations are also in progress in other occupied areas.

The meeting was also attended by SSP SBA Capt. [R] Haider Raza and other relevant officials.

APP/nsm-rzq

