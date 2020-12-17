District & Sessions Judge Battagram inaugurates Tehsil Barroom Alai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The District and Sessions Judge, Battagram, Sadia Arshad on Thursday formally inaugurated Tehsil Barroom Alai.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram , Abdul Hameed Khan, Distruct Police Officer, Tariq Sohail Marwat , President Bar Council Battagram, President Bar Council Tehsil Alai and other lawyers were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the District and Sessions Judge also inaugurated a separate shelter for male and female lawyers.

On the occasion , Deputy Commissioner and DPO Battagram assured their full support to Bar Council Alai for working jointly for maintaining peace in the district.

In her address, the District and Sessions Judge said that all resources would be utilized to provide quick justice and necessary facilities to the people.

She thanked Chief Justice and Registrar, Peshawar High Court for their personal interest in the construction of Tehsil Baroom Alai.