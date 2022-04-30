UrduPoint.com

District & Sessions Judge Haripur Visits Central Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 12:22 PM

District & Sessions Judge Haripur visits Central Jail

District and Sessions Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Khan Shinwari Saturday visited Central Jail Haripur and inspected arrangements for prisoners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Khan Shinwari Saturday visited Central Jail Haripur and inspected arrangements for prisoners.

Accompanied by Additional District and Sessions Judge-2 Haripur Islamuddin and JudicialMagistrate-1 Haripur Arshad Ali, he was received by Superintendent Hamid Azam and Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, said a press release. He visited various barracks and sections and asked the inmates about their problems.

He also held camp court in the jail and decided the cases of 13 inmates who were in the jail on charges of minor offenses.

During the visit, he also inspected the Langarkhana and inspected the cleanliness of the jail and expressed satisfaction over facilities being provided to the inmates and appreciated the efforts of the jail authorities.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced granting of 60 days specialremission on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to all prisoners confined in jails of KP, except those involved in offences under Anti-Terrorism Act and anti-state activities subject to usual restrictions and limitations as contained in rules ibid.

It added that at least 510 prisoners of Central Jail Haripur benefited from these special remissions.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Visit Haripur Arshad Ali Jahanzeb Khan All From Court

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz sworn-in as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz sworn-in as Punjab CM

5 minutes ago
 Over 5000 USC outlets, 100 mobile units connected ..

Over 5000 USC outlets, 100 mobile units connected with digitalization system: MD ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Italy to sign labour agreement soon: Ambassad ..

Pak-Italy to sign labour agreement soon: Ambassador Jauhar

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 chalks out Eid-ul-Fitr emergency plan

Rescue 1122 chalks out Eid-ul-Fitr emergency plan

5 minutes ago
 DPR Says 94 Civilians Killed, 422 Injured Over Pas ..

DPR Says 94 Civilians Killed, 422 Injured Over Past 73 Days

7 minutes ago
 PM performs Umrah, prays for nation, Ummah

PM performs Umrah, prays for nation, Ummah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.