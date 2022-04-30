District & Sessions Judge Haripur visits Central Jail

District and Sessions Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Khan Shinwari Saturday visited Central Jail Haripur and inspected arrangements for prisoners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Khan Shinwari Saturday visited Central Jail Haripur and inspected arrangements for prisoners.

Accompanied by Additional District and Sessions Judge-2 Haripur Islamuddin and JudicialMagistrate-1 Haripur Arshad Ali, he was received by Superintendent Hamid Azam and Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, said a press release. He visited various barracks and sections and asked the inmates about their problems.

He also held camp court in the jail and decided the cases of 13 inmates who were in the jail on charges of minor offenses.

During the visit, he also inspected the Langarkhana and inspected the cleanliness of the jail and expressed satisfaction over facilities being provided to the inmates and appreciated the efforts of the jail authorities.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced granting of 60 days specialremission on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to all prisoners confined in jails of KP, except those involved in offences under Anti-Terrorism Act and anti-state activities subject to usual restrictions and limitations as contained in rules ibid.

It added that at least 510 prisoners of Central Jail Haripur benefited from these special remissions.