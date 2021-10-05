District & Sessions Judge Larkana warns traffic sergeants

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The district and sessions Judge Larkana, Syed Sharafuddin Shah Tuesday took a notice of the increasing traffic problems in the district.

Traffic sergeants from all four zones of the district appeared before the Court, on Tuesday.

He said that traffic sergeants have been present at the posting for many years, but why the traffic problems were not being solved.

Sharafuddin sad that, "If the traffic system would not be improved within a week across the district, action would be taken against them."