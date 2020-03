District& Sessions Judge Muhammad Nasim posted as Judge Consumer Court

(@FahadShabbir)

The competent authority has transferred Muhammad Nasim (District& Sessions Judge), who was awaiting posting in Peshawar High Court, Peshawar as Judge Consumer Court Bannu, against the vacant post in the public interest with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The competent authority has transferred Muhammad Nasim (District& Sessions Judge), who was awaiting posting in Peshawar High Court, Peshawar as Judge Consumer Court Bannu, against the vacant post in the public interest with immediate effect.

Consequent upon the decision, Muhammad Nasim (D&SJ) Judge, Consumer Court, Bannu would visit Consumer Court District Lakki Marwat on fortnightly basis till further orders, said a notification issued here by KP Establishment Department on Tuesday.