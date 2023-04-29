District & Sessions Judge visited the District Jail, expresses satisfaction over performance, facilities to prisoners

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :District and Sessions Judge Attock Asad Ali visited the District Jail on Saturday, Superintendent Arshad Ali Waraich and Deputy Superintendent Afzal Waraich welcomed, while the Jail squad saluted the honourable judge.

During the visit, the District and Sessions Judge made a detailed inspection of the inside jail barracks, kitchen, hospital, juvenile and women's ward. Senior Judge Arif Khan Niazi also accompanied him on this occasion.

The District and Sessions Judge expressed satisfaction with the performance of the jail administration and the facilities provided to the prisoners and appreciated the efforts of Jail Superintendent Arshad Ali Waraich and Deputy Superintendent Afzal Waraich.