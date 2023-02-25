District & Sessions judge visits Central Jail; orders release of 23 prisoners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Olja along with Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar visited the Central Jail, here, and inspected various sections of the jail here on Saturday.

According to the news release, the district and sessions judge also ordered to release 23 under-trial prisoners involved in minor cases on personal bail.