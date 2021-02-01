District & Sessions judge visits CMC Hospital

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :District & Sessions Judge Larkana Syed Sharafuddin Shah on Monday paid a visit to CMC Hospital here to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Larkana apprised him about the problems of patients and directed the hospital administration to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospital.

He took notice of the shortage of medicines, improper generators facilities and poor cleanliness in the hospital.

DSJ Larkana directed the authorities concerned to resolve basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

He also visited various sections of the hospital including Casualty Department, Main Medical store, Nephrology Ward and Ambulance service.

Additional Medical Superintendent, CMC Hospital Larkana, senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.