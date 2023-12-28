Open Menu

District, Sessions Judge Visits DHQ Civil Hospital

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Yasin Qadri on Thursday surprised everyone by visiting the DHQ Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas with his family.

He visited the operation theater, cardio ward, ultrasound laboratory, radiology ward and other wards.

He conducted a thorough inspection of all the wards to verify the medical facilities and equipment that were supplied to the patients; they performed their ultrasound tests, blood tests, eye exams, and other tests.

They also checked and inspected the patient food and treatment facilities.

He remarked that Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, Deputy Commissioner has played a praiseworthy role in the hospital's improvement.

The District and Sessions Judge gave the medical professionals and paramedics instructions to offer all hospital patients medical facilities and to treat them with courtesy.

APP/shr/378

