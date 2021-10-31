UrduPoint.com

District Shangla Becomes PTI's Stronghold: Shaukat Yousafzai

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Sunday said that district Shangla has become a stronghold of PTI and it will make history in next general elections by winning all three seats including one National and two Provincial Assembly from the district.

He was addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the joining of several influential political figures of his electoral constituency PK-23. Besides Senior Vice President PTI Malakand Division Sadeed-ur-Rehman, district president, Waqar Ahmad Khan, former nazims, Sarfaraz Khan, Najeebullah Khan and Zia-ur-Rehman and islam Zada.

The minister said that work on record development schemes was in progress in district Shangla that would usher socio-economic uplift to remove the sense of deprivation from the residents and bring them at par with other districts.

