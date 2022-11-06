District Shigar to host the traditional Zakh (raft) rally on November 13

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :District Shigar will host the traditional Zakh (raft) rally on November 13 to revive the tradition and promote winter tourism.

These traditional rafts were used to cross Indus and other rivers in absence of roads.

It would be a complete day celebration with 250 plus individuals participating in Zakh rally, a football match and Basant in the end with 100 plus kites in air.