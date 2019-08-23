UrduPoint.com
District Social Welfare Officer Dir Lower Honored

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:03 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The provincial government has honored the district social welfare officer Muhammad Zeb Khan with an award in recognition of his excellent services in the social welfare sector.

The District Officer Social Welfare Muhammad Zeb Khan received the award of excellence performance and certificate from Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem for best services in Ehsas Iftar program in the holy month of Ramzan.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has adopted stick and carrot policy to improve the services and restore the confidence of general public in public sector's institutions.

