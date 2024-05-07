District South Introduces Digital System For Issuance Of Domicile
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 09:50 PM
District Administration Karachi South has introduced digital system for issuance of domicile in order to ensure transparency in the process and facilitate the citizen
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) District Administration Karachi South has introduced digital system for issuance of domicile in order to ensure transparency in the process and facilitate the citizens.
The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi was briefed during a meeting held here at the office of deputy commissioner South on Tuesday to review the measures taken to facilitate citizens and for improvement of civic facilities in the metropolis, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.
He irected deputy commissioners of all the districts of Karachi division to establish transparent system for issuance of domicile in their respective districts.
Naqvi also inspected the domicile desk at the occasion. Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario briefed that digital system was fulfilling the requirements of transparency in issuance of domicile and citizens have been facilitated in obtaining domicile.
The meeting also taken stock of arrangement being made to deal with any emergency situation arising from potential heavy rains.
The DC South briefed that a contingency plan has been devised in view of the expected monsoon rains so that citizens could be saved from rain damage and difficulties.
It was decided in the meeting that the deputy commissioner will hold separate meetings with the Municipal Commissioners and the teams of the Towns and Municipal Administration of the district to review their rain emergency plans and will take necessary measures.
Earlier, Commissioner Karachi along with the Deputy Commissioner South visited different areas of the district and inspected measures taken for improvement of the city.
Recent Stories
China voices serious concern over Israel's plan to launch military operation aga ..
Commissioner, DC review city's improvement measures in district South
AIOU Postgraduate final exams from May 13
HESCO starts restoration of power lines, collapsed towers in different sites
Forest minister suspends staff of Bandagai, Chakdarra forest check posts
Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM
CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpur
SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism
Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..
WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 years after falling to PAF
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner, DC review city's improvement measures in district South5 minutes ago
-
HESCO starts restoration of power lines, collapsed towers in different sites5 minutes ago
-
Forest minister suspends staff of Bandagai, Chakdarra forest check posts5 minutes ago
-
Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM15 minutes ago
-
CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpur14 minutes ago
-
SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative19 minutes ago
-
KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI leadership1 hour ago
-
Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on World Asthma Day23 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Committee in Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
ATC grants post-arrest bail to 10 accused in Jinnah House attack case23 minutes ago
-
Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing canal to help solve water problem of Karachiites: Ma ..23 minutes ago
-
PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentarians, universities, youth advocates1 hour ago