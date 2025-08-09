- Home
District Sports Department Organizes Sports Competitions As Part Of Independence Day Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) sports competitions are being held in Chiniot district as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Hockey competitions were held under the auspices of the District Sports Department on Saturday in which the players showed their talents.
A snooker competition will be held on August 10. In addition, the markets, streets, alleys, streets, central places and public points of Chiniot district are presenting a beautiful scene with lighting in the evening. To celebrate the Independence Day, every section of the society is expressing love for the country and the country.
