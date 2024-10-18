Open Menu

District Steering Committee For Education Meets In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

District Steering Committee for Education meets in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee for the Education Department Friday was convened under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Malihah Sahar to ensure the provision of quality education and effective monitoring in government schools across the district, thereby enhancing educational opportunities for students.

During the session, the Education Monitoring Authority delivered a briefing on the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting, along with an overview of overall performance.

Malihah Sahar directed education officials to prioritize the provision of basic facilities, including water, electricity, and a clean environment in schools, to create an optimal learning atmosphere for students. She also stressed the importance of timely deployment of teachers and administrative staff, as well as the swift resolution of issues faced by schools.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for adopting new and effective teaching methods to meet modern educational demands.

She urged officials to take proactive steps to equip children with contemporary educational facilities.

In addition to these points, the meeting discussed the restoration of schools affected by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, necessary repairs, and the safe relocation of electrical transformers and wiring. The promotion of sports and the revival of sports activities in schools were also key topics of discussion.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including the District Education Officers (Male and Female), the Sub-Divisional Education Officer for Sports, the Sub-Divisional Officer (C&W), the District Accounts Officer, and other representatives from the Education Department.

Participants shared their insights and suggestions for advancing education in the district, along with discussions on future strategies.

Related Topics

Resolution Sports Electricity Education Water CPEC Male From Government

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

2 hours ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

3 hours ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

3 hours ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

4 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

4 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

18 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan