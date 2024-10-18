District Steering Committee For Education Meets In Abbottabad
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee for the Education Department Friday was convened under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Malihah Sahar to ensure the provision of quality education and effective monitoring in government schools across the district, thereby enhancing educational opportunities for students.
During the session, the Education Monitoring Authority delivered a briefing on the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting, along with an overview of overall performance.
Malihah Sahar directed education officials to prioritize the provision of basic facilities, including water, electricity, and a clean environment in schools, to create an optimal learning atmosphere for students. She also stressed the importance of timely deployment of teachers and administrative staff, as well as the swift resolution of issues faced by schools.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for adopting new and effective teaching methods to meet modern educational demands.
She urged officials to take proactive steps to equip children with contemporary educational facilities.
In addition to these points, the meeting discussed the restoration of schools affected by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, necessary repairs, and the safe relocation of electrical transformers and wiring. The promotion of sports and the revival of sports activities in schools were also key topics of discussion.
The meeting was attended by various officials, including the District Education Officers (Male and Female), the Sub-Divisional Education Officer for Sports, the Sub-Divisional Officer (C&W), the District Accounts Officer, and other representatives from the Education Department.
Participants shared their insights and suggestions for advancing education in the district, along with discussions on future strategies.
