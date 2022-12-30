UrduPoint.com

District Steering Committee For Improving Quality Of Education

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

District Steering Committee for improving quality of education

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam on Friday chaired the District Steering Committee Education Department and directed the concerned officials to take serious measures for improving the quality of education.

DM Education Monitoring Authority Ayda Qureshi briefed the meeting on the performance of November 2022 and the implementation of the previous steering committee's minutes.

The DC issued instructions to the Education Department regarding the provision of facilities in schools. He directed the DEO Males and Females to improve the quality of education and ensure the provision of basic essential facilities in schools.

Tariq Salam directed to provide better educational facilities in model classrooms and emphasized on adoption of modern education methods.

He also directed to fill up the vacant positions of school administrative staff, and teachers.

The DC asked to ensure a round-the-clock water and electricity supply in schools, repair school buildings, and solve the issues of boundary walls.

He also called for arranging special training sessions for teachers through master teachers so that children could be educated and trained according to modern requirements.

The DC said it should be ensured that school children have enough opportunities to participate in co-curricular and sports activities. For this purpose, he added, awareness sessions should be held to get students registered for scouting with the support of the Civil Defense and Education Department.

More Stories From Pakistan

