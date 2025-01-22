District Steering Committees On Education And Health Meets
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 06:38 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Maliha Sehar Wednesday chaired the District Steering Committees on Education and Health meetings to review performance and implement improvements.
In the education meeting, key decisions focused on enhancing school facilities, including water, electricity, and staff deployment.
Modern teaching methods were emphasized, and the Education Monitoring Authority provided updates on prior directives.
The health meeting reviewed the performance of the Health and Population Welfare Departments. Updates on previous resolutions were presented, with a focus on service delivery improvements. Both sessions included officials from respective departments, who shared recommendations for further progress.
