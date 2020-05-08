District Steering Corona Committee Malakand holds meeting

A meeting of District Steering Corona Committee (DSCC) Friday praised efforts of district administration Malakand to contain spread of coronavirus and maintaining effective lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Steering Corona Committee (DSCC) Friday praised efforts of district administration Malakand to contain spread of coronavirus and maintaining effective lockdown.

The meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner Office Malakand wherein attended by Deputy Commissioner, Commandant Malakand Levy and concerned officials.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were briefed by concerned officials about Tiger Force and measures taken to stop corona pandemic from further spreading.

Later, a ceremony was held in District Conference Hall Batkhela to apprise Tiger Force about their responsibilities. Member National Assembly, Junaid Akbar was chief guest on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner urged Tiger Force to work for betterment of people irrespective of their political affiliations and help resolve problems of masses associated with corona pandemic.

He also urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt needed measures against corona spread.