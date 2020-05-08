UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Steering Corona Committee Malakand Holds Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:29 PM

District Steering Corona Committee Malakand holds meeting

A meeting of District Steering Corona Committee (DSCC) Friday praised efforts of district administration Malakand to contain spread of coronavirus and maintaining effective lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Steering Corona Committee (DSCC) Friday praised efforts of district administration Malakand to contain spread of coronavirus and maintaining effective lockdown.

The meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner Office Malakand wherein attended by Deputy Commissioner, Commandant Malakand Levy and concerned officials.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were briefed by concerned officials about Tiger Force and measures taken to stop corona pandemic from further spreading.

Later, a ceremony was held in District Conference Hall Batkhela to apprise Tiger Force about their responsibilities. Member National Assembly, Junaid Akbar was chief guest on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner urged Tiger Force to work for betterment of people irrespective of their political affiliations and help resolve problems of masses associated with corona pandemic.

He also urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt needed measures against corona spread.

Related Topics

National Assembly Malakand From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

13 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

29 minutes ago

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

54 minutes ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

54 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.