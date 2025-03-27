Open Menu

District Sugar Cess Committee Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Sugar Cess Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Waseem, reviewed ongoing road rehabilitation and reconstruction projects

funded by the Sugar Cess Fund in the district on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that a total of Rs 450 million was allocated for the construction

and repair of 19 roads in sugarcane-growing areas.

These projects include three roads each for Al-Arabia Sugar Mills and Silanwali Sugar Mills,

six for Popular Sugar Mills, five for Noon Sugar Mills, and two under the pool funds scheme.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authorities to complete the pending road

project within a month and ordered a special audit of all completed roads to ensure

transparency and quality.

The meeting also discussed new development schemes under the Sugar Cess Fund.

