District Supply Chain Management Committees meets to ensure availability of food

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :District Supply Chain Management Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Tuesday to review the availability of essential commodities during the lockdown.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aamir Nazir Khichi and was attended by officers of industries department, agriculture department, livestock department, food department, regional transport authority, market committee and representatives of trade unions.

While addressing the meeting, the chair said that everyone should play a role in mitigating the spread of coronavirus and the best thing to do it adopting social distancing and staying at homes.

He said that during this difficult time, it was important that all essential commodities are available in adequate quantity. He asked the officers of the agriculture department to compile a list of farmers and facilitate them in bringing their produce to the markets.

Representatives of trade unions affirmed that the availability of essential commodities in sufficient quantity will be ensured.