District Task Force Addresses Electricity Issues In Battagram
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 06:38 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Tanveer Rahman Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Task Force on electricity issues which was attended by ADC Battagram, Executive Engineer PESCO, AC, AAC Battagram, Tehsildars, DSP Headquarters, SDO PESCO, District Khatib Battagram and the President of the Traders' Association.
The meeting focused on addressing key issues regarding the district's electricity supply.
The agenda covered a range of topics, including persistent load shedding, low voltage concerns, thorough checking of electricity meters, and the installation of new transformers.
The issue of outstanding arrears also came under discussion and strategized on actions against individuals involved in electricity theft.
An action plan was formulated to systematically address these issues, aiming to improve the reliability and efficiency of the electricity supply in Battagram.
