District team reviews flood preparedness in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A district inspection team visited the rescue station to review flood preparedness

and check equipments.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar

and DDMC Keywan Hassan inspected flood-fighting equipments at the Central Rescue

Station under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer

Gujranwala Fawad Shahzad.

The assistant commissioner visited the control room and also inspected the rescue

equipments, including boats.