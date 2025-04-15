District Team Reviews Flood Preparedness In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A district inspection team visited the rescue station to review flood preparedness
and check equipments.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar
and DDMC Keywan Hassan inspected flood-fighting equipments at the Central Rescue
Station under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer
Gujranwala Fawad Shahzad.
The assistant commissioner visited the control room and also inspected the rescue
equipments, including boats.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District team reviews flood preparedness in Sialkot6 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are the real ambassador of the country: OPF chief6 minutes ago
-
PPSC concludes four-day examination process6 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq JV shareholders approve project, select fluor as EPCM6 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 20 injured as bus overturns on Hazara Motorway26 minutes ago
-
SHO among 3 suspended over negligence26 minutes ago
-
Railways to modernize healthcare through public-private partnership: Abbasi36 minutes ago
-
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 75,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak1 hour ago
-
PMYP striving to promote environmental conservation1 hour ago
-
AC reviews facilities at Nawaz Sharif Park1 hour ago