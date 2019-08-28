District, tehsil control rooms to be set up in Muharram-ul-Haram

(@imziishan)

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao while chairing a meeting with religious scholars, leaders and officials of law-enforcement agencies on Wednesday, said that control rooms and complaint centers would work round-the-clock and coordinate with officials concerned to address public complaints.

Control rooms would be set up at district and tehsil level while Tahsil Peace Committees would also be formed to maintain peace and tranquility during Muharram-ul-Haram Officials of law-enforcement agencies, Electric Supply Company, local government and other lined departments would be placed at complaint centers, he added.

Besides Pakistan Army and Rangers, over 3000 police personnel would perform duties for security of 98 mourning congregations (Majalis), 103 mourning processions including 11 main processions throughout the district, the DC said and added that implementation of Code of conduct, issued by government, was duty of all citizens and officers.

He said religious scholars and leaders would also be taken into confidence to ensure proper security arrangements.

On the occasion, Abdul Rehman Dangraj, Syed Naveed Shah, Syed Hamad Ullah Shah, Syed Ahmed Shah, Syed Kazim Shah, Syed Ikhtiar Ali Naqvi and other Ulema karams apprised the meeting of their issues and assured their full cooperation.

The DSR Rangers Abdul Waheed, officials of Police, Works and Services, Health, Social Welfare, PPHI, IHS, Local Government, SEPCO, Public Health Engineering, Sui Gas and other departments attended the meeting.