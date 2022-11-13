District Traffic Management Board to install 500 traffic signboards

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The Secretary District Traffic Management board Javed Iqbal has said the Traffic and Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization, and the Board are going to install 500 traffic signboards in Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Iqbal informed that the work on fixing 70 boards was already underway.

According to him, the signboards would guide the public about one-way roads, parking, no-parking, U-turns, use of helmets and speed limits among other traffic guidelines.

He appreciated Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and officers of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the police for extending cooperation in that regard.