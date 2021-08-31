UrduPoint.com

District Transition Committee For LGs Meeting Held

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:10 PM

District Transition Committee for LGs meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Transition Committee for Local Governments was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq.

The meeting reviewed human and other resources for rehabilitation of local governments (LGs), district council, municipal corporation and town committees.

The DC directed the additional deputy commissioner general to prepare inventories for the assets of all bodies of local government and complete the process as per directives of the Punjab government.

The meeting was also attended by CM municipal committees and other stakeholders.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sialkot All Government

Recent Stories

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sale ..

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Con ..

12 minutes ago
 Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try ..

Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try their hand at making music

18 minutes ago
 SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

33 minutes ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

55 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

1 hour ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.