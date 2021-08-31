District Transition Committee for LGs meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Transition Committee for Local Governments was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq.

The meeting reviewed human and other resources for rehabilitation of local governments (LGs), district council, municipal corporation and town committees.

The DC directed the additional deputy commissioner general to prepare inventories for the assets of all bodies of local government and complete the process as per directives of the Punjab government.

The meeting was also attended by CM municipal committees and other stakeholders.