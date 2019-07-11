UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District UCs To Get Rs 2mln For Development, 500 Sanitary Workers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

District UCs to get Rs 2mln for development, 500 sanitary workers

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Thursday said that Rs 2 million would be spent for cleanliness and drainage schemes in every district union councils (UCs) and 500 sanitary workers would be recruited on daily wages

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Thursday said that Rs 2 million would be spent for cleanliness and drainage schemes in every district union councils (UCs) and 500 sanitary workers would be recruited on daily wages.

While addressing a meeting at the Circuit House here on Thursday, he said the provision of clean environment and drinking water was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that all non functional water filtration plants were being made functional by paying off their electricity bill with special permission from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said the tenders would be issued for development projects in rural union councils without any delay.

Deputy Comissioner Amir Khattak said on the occasion every UC was being given Rs 3lakh monthly by the provincial government, and the amount was being used for paying the utility bills, rent and staff's stipends. He said currently each UC has Rs 2million in its account. He said that 500 sanitary workers would be recruited on contract basis.

MPAs Malik Saleem, Wasif Mazhar Ran, Sabeen Gul, Zaheeruddin Aleezai, Qasim Langah, Waseem Badozai and a large number of local government officers were present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Electricity Punjab Water Rent All From Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Fed Ombudsman briefed by CPLC chief about its perf ..

13 minutes ago

Slight reduction registered in Pak-Afghan bilatera ..

13 minutes ago

Bank of England boss dodges IMF speculation

13 minutes ago

Ambedkar Samaj Party leaders draws attention towar ..

7 minutes ago

Rain likely at scattered places in Islamabad

8 minutes ago

Federer, Nadal braced for Wimbledon epic

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.