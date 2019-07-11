District UCs to get Rs 2mln for development, 500 sanitary workers

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Thursday said that Rs 2 million would be spent for cleanliness and drainage schemes in every district union councils (UCs) and 500 sanitary workers would be recruited on daily wages.

While addressing a meeting at the Circuit House here on Thursday, he said the provision of clean environment and drinking water was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that all non functional water filtration plants were being made functional by paying off their electricity bill with special permission from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said the tenders would be issued for development projects in rural union councils without any delay.

Deputy Comissioner Amir Khattak said on the occasion every UC was being given Rs 3lakh monthly by the provincial government, and the amount was being used for paying the utility bills, rent and staff's stipends. He said currently each UC has Rs 2million in its account. He said that 500 sanitary workers would be recruited on contract basis.

MPAs Malik Saleem, Wasif Mazhar Ran, Sabeen Gul, Zaheeruddin Aleezai, Qasim Langah, Waseem Badozai and a large number of local government officers were present.