District Vigilance Committee holds meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Karim pn Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Vigilance Committee.

The meeting was attended by District Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Director Labor, Public Prosecutor Assistant Director Afghan Refugees and officials concerned.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner reviewed the prevention of forced labor and human trafficking of minors. He also urged masses to inform authorities about child labor and human trafficking.

The meeting also adopted a plan of action devised by concerned departments for identification of elements involved in child labor.

