District Vigilance Committee meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal chaired a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Forced Labor Sialkot at DC Office, Committee Room.

He directed kiln owners to immediately shift their kilns into environment friendly ZigZag technology otherwise they will not allowed to work.

ADCG said that the government has started crackdown against polluting kilns and industries to prevent from smog.

He urged kiln owners to register their labor in Punjab Social Security and the concerned departments were ready to extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

Deputy Director environment Mohammad Imtiaz Ahmed said that ZigZag technology can reduce fuel consumption up to 35%.So far 171 kilns in Sialkot district have been converted to ZigZag technology, he added.