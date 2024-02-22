District vigilance committee meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar said that all the kilns will have to adopt zigzag technology to ensure environmental protection and in case of violation, strict legal action will be taken under the Environment Protection Act.

He stated this while presiding over the meeting of the District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Forced Labour and Human Trafficking, Sialkot in DC Office Committee Room.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director (DD) Labour Tayyab Virk, Social Worker Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman, Qaiser Nadeem, Assistant Director of Punjab Employees Social Security Agency Muhammad Sajid, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian Muhammad Akram, Environment Inspector Ahmed Yar, Assistant Director of FIA Asmatullah, Child Protection Officer Nayyar Abbas,besides representatives of concerned departments.

ADC Muzaffar Mukhtar directed the local officials of the Punjab Employees Social Security Agency to register the workers working at the kilns in Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and PESSI cards should be issued to them. In this regard, the kiln owners should give their full cooperation in the registration of their workers.

He said that the responsible institutions should play their role to ensure full wages and health facilities to the workers working at the kiln.

He said that FIA should take action against the agents involved in illegal human trafficking,while there was also a need to aware general public about the risks they would face while going abroad illegally.