District Vigilance Committee Meets To Address Child Protection And Labor Laws In Upper Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) An important meeting of the District Vigilance Committee Saturday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan to address issues related to child protection and the elimination of child labor.

During the discussion, participants highlighted the urgent need for practical measures to safeguard children's rights and emphasized the importance of adopting effective strategies at the district level.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan stressed the role of all relevant institutions in ensuring the enforcement of the Child Labor Act 1991. He explained that the law prohibits children under the age of 14 from engaging in any form of labor.

Furthermore, children under 18 are barred from working in hazardous professions, including mining, construction, and industries involving toxic materials.

For non-hazardous jobs, the law limits daily working hours to seven, with mandatory breaks after every three hours. Violations of these regulations will result in strict penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to protecting children's rights and enhancing their welfare. They pledged to strengthen efforts at the district level to ensure the implementation of child protection laws and promote education.

The meeting, attended by the District Police Officer Upper Kohistan, Assistant Commissioner Dasu, District Officer Social Welfare, and Additional Director Labor, focused on the implementation of the Child Protection Act and associated laws.

