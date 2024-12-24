District vigilance committee meets to combat child labor, human trafficking

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The District Vigilance Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Tuesday Mr Abdul Akram, was held to discuss the prevention of forced labor and human trafficking of minors.

According to DC office, the meeting was attended by various officials, including the District Officer Social Welfare, Assistant Director Labor, Public Prosecutor, Assistant Director Afghan Refugees, and other concerned department officers.

A plan of action was adopted in the meeting to facilitate joint action among the concerned departments, aiming to identify and take legal action against individuals involved in child labor. This initiative demonstrates the district administration's commitment to combating child labor and human trafficking.

The Deputy Commissioner Office Control Room will receive any information related to child labor and human trafficking. Although the exact contact number was not specified, concerned citizens can reach out to the control room to report any instances of child labor or human trafficking.

This effort is part of a broader initiative to address child labor and human trafficking in the region. Similar committees, such as the District Child Protection Committees have been established to oversee and coordinate efforts to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

