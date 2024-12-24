Open Menu

District Vigilance Committee Meets To Combat Child Labor, Human Trafficking

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

District vigilance committee meets to combat child labor, human trafficking

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The District Vigilance Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Tuesday Mr Abdul Akram, was held to discuss the prevention of forced labor and human trafficking of minors.

According to DC office, the meeting was attended by various officials, including the District Officer Social Welfare, Assistant Director Labor, Public Prosecutor, Assistant Director Afghan Refugees, and other concerned department officers.

A plan of action was adopted in the meeting to facilitate joint action among the concerned departments, aiming to identify and take legal action against individuals involved in child labor. This initiative demonstrates the district administration's commitment to combating child labor and human trafficking.

The Deputy Commissioner Office Control Room will receive any information related to child labor and human trafficking. Although the exact contact number was not specified, concerned citizens can reach out to the control room to report any instances of child labor or human trafficking.

This effort is part of a broader initiative to address child labor and human trafficking in the region. Similar committees, such as the District Child Protection Committees have been established to oversee and coordinate efforts to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kohat From Refugee

Recent Stories

Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military ..

Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics

7 minutes ago
 Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local ma ..

Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards p ..

Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..

32 minutes ago
 ‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawa ..

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..

39 minutes ago
 MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

45 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

45 minutes ago
European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

45 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

54 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

60 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan