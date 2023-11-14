Open Menu

District Vigilance Committee Takes Firm Stand Against Child Labor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The District Vigilance Committee held a review meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Lachi, District Police, District Officer Social Welfare, Public Prosecutor, and officers from other relevant departments.

The meeting reviewed the prevention of forced labor and human trafficking of young children. An action plan was adopted for joint action by the relevant departments.

The Deputy Commissioner said that legal action will be taken against those who are involved in child labor.

Any information in this regard can be reported to the Deputy Commissioner Office Control Room on the following numbers: 0922920268 and 0922920032

