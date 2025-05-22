District voter education committee meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A meeting of the District Voter education Committee was held under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Khairpur, Naeem ur Rehman Jalbani at the District Election Commissioner Office on Thursday.

During the meeting, it was reported that out of a population of 2.6 million in the district, 1,428,569 voters are registered, including 753,352 male and 675,217 female voters.

The committee discussed ways to reduce the 5.46% gap between male and female voters and decided to accelerate joint efforts to achieve this goal. The committee also proposed establishing a one-window counter for persons with disabilities, transgenders, and minorities to facilitate their voter registration.

The meeting highlighted that 4,620 persons with disabilities have been registered in the district, and efforts will be made to ensure their voter registration.

The District Election Commissioner informed that a UN delegation will soon visit Khairpur to review voter registration efforts and that will work on the ongoing efforts.

The committee decided to strengthen the voter registration mechanism for persons with disabilities, minorities, transgenders, and youth at the Union Council level and to implement a voter awareness plan. The committee members also proposed several measures, including voter awareness campaigns in educational institutions, training for election staff, and issuing letters to relevant departments and NADRA to improve voter registration.

The meeting was attended by committee members, including Advocate Khalida, Deepa Kumari, Gurmakh Makhi, Ali Asghar Sindhu, Professor Taj Muhammad Lashari, Professor Ali Raza Lashari, Khadim Mirani, Zulfiqar Gilal, Sadaqat Laghari, Syed Sajid Hussain Shah, and others.