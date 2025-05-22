District Voter Education Committee Meeting Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 09:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A meeting of the District Voter education Committee was held under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Khairpur, Naeem ur Rehman Jalbani at the District Election Commissioner Office on Thursday.
During the meeting, it was reported that out of a population of 2.6 million in the district, 1,428,569 voters are registered, including 753,352 male and 675,217 female voters.
The committee discussed ways to reduce the 5.46% gap between male and female voters and decided to accelerate joint efforts to achieve this goal. The committee also proposed establishing a one-window counter for persons with disabilities, transgenders, and minorities to facilitate their voter registration.
The meeting highlighted that 4,620 persons with disabilities have been registered in the district, and efforts will be made to ensure their voter registration.
The District Election Commissioner informed that a UN delegation will soon visit Khairpur to review voter registration efforts and that will work on the ongoing efforts.
The committee decided to strengthen the voter registration mechanism for persons with disabilities, minorities, transgenders, and youth at the Union Council level and to implement a voter awareness plan. The committee members also proposed several measures, including voter awareness campaigns in educational institutions, training for election staff, and issuing letters to relevant departments and NADRA to improve voter registration.
The meeting was attended by committee members, including Advocate Khalida, Deepa Kumari, Gurmakh Makhi, Ali Asghar Sindhu, Professor Taj Muhammad Lashari, Professor Ali Raza Lashari, Khadim Mirani, Zulfiqar Gilal, Sadaqat Laghari, Syed Sajid Hussain Shah, and others.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington
Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FWCCI congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on his elevation2 minutes ago
-
Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program a historic initiative of CM Maryam: Minister Bilal2 minutes ago
-
District voter education committee meeting held2 minutes ago
-
Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2025 unanimously passed by Senate2 minutes ago
-
UAF inks LoI with AFL for research collaboration12 minutes ago
-
Minister Bilal inaugurates online system at FDA22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launching revolutionary health projects: Kh Salman32 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements against PTI leaders in May 9 violence cases32 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of petition against shooting of stray dogs after policy assurance32 minutes ago
-
Two illegal commercial buildings sealed32 minutes ago
-
905 booked over violation of Tenancy Act during 202532 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman vows to improve govt hospitals42 minutes ago