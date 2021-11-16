UrduPoint.com

District Voters Committee Meeting To Be Held On Nov 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:13 PM

District voters committee meeting to be held on Nov 18

A meeting of district voters committee will be held here on 18 November

NAUSEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of district voters committee will be held here on 18 November.

District election commissioner Naushehroferoze Niaz Ahmed in a statement on Tuesday said that a meeting will be held in the Committee hall of the Deputy Commissioner Office.

Related Topics

Election November

Recent Stories

Anti-dengue walk held

Anti-dengue walk held

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan starts revision of ..

Election Commission of Pakistan starts revision of electoral rolls, voters regis ..

1 minute ago
 Wild deer handed over to Wildlife team

Wild deer handed over to Wildlife team

1 minute ago
 LAC opens 3rd Alhamra National Exhibition

LAC opens 3rd Alhamra National Exhibition

1 minute ago
 'Good-governance' essential for promotion of trade ..

'Good-governance' essential for promotion of trade, economic activities

5 minutes ago
 Armenia reports casualties in Azerbaijan border cl ..

Armenia reports casualties in Azerbaijan border clashes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.