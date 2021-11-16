District voters committee meeting to be held on Nov 18

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of district voters committee will be held here on 18 November.

District election commissioner Naushehroferoze Niaz Ahmed in a statement on Tuesday said that a meeting will be held in the Committee hall of the Deputy Commissioner Office.