District Voters Education Committee holds meeting in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A significant meeting of the District Voters education Committee was held at the District Election Commissioner's office in Khairpur on Monday, chaired by District Election Commissioner Naeem ur Rehman Jilani.

The meeting aimed to address the low voter registration among women in the district.

Key attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner Kabir Muhammad Shah, AD NADRA Sadaqat Gill, AD Social Welfare Tufail Ahmed Jagirani, Advocate Khalida Riyaz and Deputy Director Information Syed Sajid Shah.

The committee decided to launch an awareness campaign at the tehsil level to educate citizens about voter registration, national identity cards, and the importance of voting.

They also resolved to collaborate with NADRA, SRSO, Lady Health Workers, Benazir Income Support Program, and local government to achieve this goal.

District Election Commissioner Naeem ur Rehman Jilani noted that during the 2024 general elections, the total number of voters in the district was 1,350,361, which increased to 1,420,000 within a year, thanks to NADRA's efforts in issuing national identity cards. However, an estimated 75,000 women's votes are still unregistered, and collective efforts are needed to address this disparity.

The meeting concluded with committee members presenting various proposals, which were agreed upon for implementation.