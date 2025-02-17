Open Menu

District Voters Education Committee Holds Meeting In Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 07:01 PM

District Voters Education Committee holds meeting in Khairpur

A significant meeting of the District Voters Education Committee was held at the District Election Commissioner's office in Khairpur on Monday, chaired by District Election Commissioner Naeem ur Rehman Jilani

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A significant meeting of the District Voters education Committee was held at the District Election Commissioner's office in Khairpur on Monday, chaired by District Election Commissioner Naeem ur Rehman Jilani.

The meeting aimed to address the low voter registration among women in the district.

Key attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner Kabir Muhammad Shah, AD NADRA Sadaqat Gill, AD Social Welfare Tufail Ahmed Jagirani, Advocate Khalida Riyaz and Deputy Director Information Syed Sajid Shah.

The committee decided to launch an awareness campaign at the tehsil level to educate citizens about voter registration, national identity cards, and the importance of voting.

They also resolved to collaborate with NADRA, SRSO, Lady Health Workers, Benazir Income Support Program, and local government to achieve this goal.

District Election Commissioner Naeem ur Rehman Jilani noted that during the 2024 general elections, the total number of voters in the district was 1,350,361, which increased to 1,420,000 within a year, thanks to NADRA's efforts in issuing national identity cards. However, an estimated 75,000 women's votes are still unregistered, and collective efforts are needed to address this disparity.

The meeting concluded with committee members presenting various proposals, which were agreed upon for implementation.

Recent Stories

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off stude ..

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..

17 seconds ago
 Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their ..

Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest

6 seconds ago
 ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cas ..

ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases

7 seconds ago
 Minority cards distributed

Minority cards distributed

9 seconds ago
 CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electric ..

CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission

10 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..

6 minutes ago
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, imp ..

Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy pr ..

12 seconds ago
 Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballist ..

Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025

6 minutes ago
 Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn ..

Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience D ..

5 minutes ago
 Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

5 minutes ago
 PCP's sports gala concludes with thrilling cricket ..

PCP's sports gala concludes with thrilling cricket final

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan