UrduPoint.com

District Voters' Education Committee Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 12:50 PM

District voters' education committee meeting held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Voters education Committee (DVEC) was held here which was chaired by District Election Commissioner Kasur,Gulraiz Abbas Rizvi on Monday.

The meeting was attended by election officer Ali Awais, representatives of political parties,members of civil society and officials of various government departments.

The meeting reviewed the process of new voters' registration, correction in voters list etc.

DEC said that it was his prime responsibility to create awareness among people, especially women, about the importance of votes so that they could register their votes for by-election as well as general elections.

He directed concerned officials to launch a dynamic public awareness campaign at a large scale.

Related Topics

Election Education Civil Society Kasur Women Government

Recent Stories

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

2 minutes ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.