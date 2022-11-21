District voters' education committee meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Voters education Committee (DVEC) was held here which was chaired by District Election Commissioner Kasur,Gulraiz Abbas Rizvi on Monday.

The meeting was attended by election officer Ali Awais, representatives of political parties,members of civil society and officials of various government departments.

The meeting reviewed the process of new voters' registration, correction in voters list etc.

DEC said that it was his prime responsibility to create awareness among people, especially women, about the importance of votes so that they could register their votes for by-election as well as general elections.

He directed concerned officials to launch a dynamic public awareness campaign at a large scale.