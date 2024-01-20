District Welfare Fund Board Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A District Welfare Fund Board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain.
Over 266 requests for marriage, funeral and monthly assistance to government employees worth Rs12.388 million were approved. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain reviewed a total of 278 applications in the meeting of District Welfare Funds Board Sialkot. Out of which 12 applications were rejected.
Over Rs35,000 each for the burial of 99 civil servants who died from 1st September 2023 to 31st December 2023 was approved; Rs55,000 rupees each for 151 applications for marriage grant was approved.
While in terms of monthly assistance, Rs3,000 per month was approved for 9 persons and Rs3,500 per month for 7 persons.
Similarly, a total of 266 requests were approved, which included the approval of Rs. 34,65,000 for burial grant, Rs. 83,05,000 for marriage grant and Rs. 6,18,000 for monthly assistance.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, DEO Secondary education Malik Khudadad, DHO Dr. Waleed, In-charge Welfare Funds Chaudhry Arshad and other board members attended the meeting.
