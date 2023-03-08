District Welfare Funds Committee approves 814 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :District Welfare Fund Committee approved 814 cases of government employees and their heirs for financial assistance during a meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu that approved that the government officials and their heirs would be provided financial assistance of funds of over Rs 36.8 million for monthly expenses, marriage grant, burial expenses and other issues.

A total of 814 cases were discussed and approved in the meeting including 31 cases of monthly expenses of widows, 361 cases of burial expenses and 422 cases of marriage grants.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu directed officers concerned to ensure the early release of funds for the approved cases in order to provide relief to the officials and their families. He said that as per directives of the provincial government, the district administration would continue efforts for the welfare of employees.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Arooba Azeem, CEO Health, District Health Officer and officers of other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.