UrduPoint.com

District Welfare Funds Committee Approves 814 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

District Welfare Funds Committee approves 814 cases

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :District Welfare Fund Committee approved 814 cases of government employees and their heirs for financial assistance during a meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu that approved that the government officials and their heirs would be provided financial assistance of funds of over Rs 36.8 million for monthly expenses, marriage grant, burial expenses and other issues.

A total of 814 cases were discussed and approved in the meeting including 31 cases of monthly expenses of widows, 361 cases of burial expenses and 422 cases of marriage grants.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu directed officers concerned to ensure the early release of funds for the approved cases in order to provide relief to the officials and their families. He said that as per directives of the provincial government, the district administration would continue efforts for the welfare of employees.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Arooba Azeem, CEO Health, District Health Officer and officers of other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Marriage Government Million

Recent Stories

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

10 seconds ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

10 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

10 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

25 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.