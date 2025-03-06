District-wide cleanliness drive underway

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A district-wide cleanliness drive has been launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, with a special focus on GT Road and urban areas to improve sanitation.

As part of the initiative, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Afzal Hayat Tarar visited GT Road at Bab-e-Gujrat along with the CEO of Gujrat Waste Management Company and finalized an action plan to enhance sanitation measures.

He directed teams to ensure the campaign's effectiveness through responsible performance.Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujrat Bilal Zubair supervised cleaning efforts in the city, issuing instructions to the ARAR Company staff and mobilizing resources to meet sanitation targets.

AC Kharian Ahmed Sher Gondal inspected cleanliness conditions in Lala Musa and GT Road, reviewing various wards with local officials.

He directed the immediate removal of waste from identified locations and instructed photographic documentation of cleaned areas.Similarly, AC Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam assessed sanitation in different city wards and directed officials to clear garbage piles promptly. He emphasized maintaining a clean and hygienic environment for residents.District authorities are actively monitoring the campaign to ensure timely completion of cleanliness targets.