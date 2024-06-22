District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School Collaborate For "Tech Call 2024"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 06:26 PM
District Youth Office Haripur and Jinnah Jam-e School & College in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan Saturday organised a one-day event, "Tech Call 2024"
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) District Youth Office Haripur and Jinnah Jam-e school & College in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan Saturday organised a one-day event, "Tech Call 2024,".
Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar addressed the event as key note speaker on the safe, secure, and responsible use of cyberspace issues. He emphasised that youth must harness the power of social media and digital platforms productively, citing his company's TikTok account as a shining example.
He explained how his company's TikTok account has secured over 100,000 followers by sharing valuable content, showcasing the potential for positive impact. Nisar also highlighted the importance of digital literacy, online safety and ethical social media practices, encouraging youths to become responsible digital citizens.
District Youth Officer Haripur, Farhad Ullah congratulated the organisers for making the event possible and appreciated the initiative.
He reiterated the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's commitment to supporting student-led initiatives and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.
He encouraged the audience to take advantage of such events and opportunities to learn and grow, emphasising the need for skill development and capacity building in the digital age.
He also appreciated the collaboration between District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School & College and Metrix Pakistan, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting youth empowerment and development.
Founder & CEO of RankingGrow, Ammad Ali discussed freelancing and emerging technologies, highlighting the need for the KPK region to adopt best practices. He announced that his company offers free training to students.
Founders of NM Technologies, Ubaid Ullah Yousafzai and Muskan Khan also delivered lectures, emphasising the importance of practical experience.
Recent Stories
Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off
Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update
Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister
PM calls for unified effort across federal, provincial governments to combat ter ..
Tennis: Halle ATP results
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja
IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25
Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister1 minute ago
-
PM calls for unified effort across federal, provincial governments to combat terrorism10 minutes ago
-
CCPO inquires after injured Dolphin force men27 minutes ago
-
Punjab EOC gains major boost as cricketers join fight against polio27 minutes ago
-
Two died, 4 injured in road mishap27 minutes ago
-
SNGPL punishes eight consumers for illegal use of metres37 minutes ago
-
WASA sets up Monsoon Control Cell37 minutes ago
-
Search operations launched to uphold law, order37 minutes ago
-
Rs 150 bln allocated for Kissan Card37 minutes ago
-
Five suspects apprehended involved in double murder case37 minutes ago
-
Indian PM Modi's visit intends to hoodwink global community: Maulana Barkati37 minutes ago
-
SP Rawal holds “Khuli Katchery” to address public grievances37 minutes ago