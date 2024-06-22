Open Menu

District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School Collaborate For "Tech Call 2024"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 06:26 PM

District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 2024"

District Youth Office Haripur and Jinnah Jam-e School & College in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan Saturday organised a one-day event, "Tech Call 2024"

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) District Youth Office Haripur and Jinnah Jam-e school & College in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan Saturday organised a one-day event, "Tech Call 2024,".

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar addressed the event as key note speaker on the safe, secure, and responsible use of cyberspace issues. He emphasised that youth must harness the power of social media and digital platforms productively, citing his company's TikTok account as a shining example.

He explained how his company's TikTok account has secured over 100,000 followers by sharing valuable content, showcasing the potential for positive impact. Nisar also highlighted the importance of digital literacy, online safety and ethical social media practices, encouraging youths to become responsible digital citizens.

District Youth Officer Haripur, Farhad Ullah congratulated the organisers for making the event possible and appreciated the initiative.

He reiterated the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's commitment to supporting student-led initiatives and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.

He encouraged the audience to take advantage of such events and opportunities to learn and grow, emphasising the need for skill development and capacity building in the digital age.

He also appreciated the collaboration between District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School & College and Metrix Pakistan, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting youth empowerment and development.

Founder & CEO of RankingGrow, Ammad Ali discussed freelancing and emerging technologies, highlighting the need for the KPK region to adopt best practices. He announced that his company offers free training to students.

Founders of NM Technologies, Ubaid Ullah Yousafzai and Muskan Khan also delivered lectures, emphasising the importance of practical experience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Company Young Haripur Event Government Best

Recent Stories

Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campa ..

Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update

Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update

1 minute ago
 Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG mini ..

Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister

1 minute ago
 PM calls for unified effort across federal, provin ..

PM calls for unified effort across federal, provincial governments to combat ter ..

10 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

10 minutes ago
 PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissi ..

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja

56 minutes ago
IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget ..

IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25

1 hour ago
 Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid ..

Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

25 minutes ago
 Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

3 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan