District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 2024"

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) District Youth Office Haripur and Jinnah Jam-e school & College in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan Saturday organised a one-day event, "Tech Call 2024,".

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar addressed the event as key note speaker on the safe, secure, and responsible use of cyberspace issues. He emphasised that youth must harness the power of social media and digital platforms productively, citing his company's TikTok account as a shining example.

He explained how his company's TikTok account has secured over 100,000 followers by sharing valuable content, showcasing the potential for positive impact. Nisar also highlighted the importance of digital literacy, online safety and ethical social media practices, encouraging youths to become responsible digital citizens.

District Youth Officer Haripur, Farhad Ullah congratulated the organisers for making the event possible and appreciated the initiative.

He reiterated the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's commitment to supporting student-led initiatives and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.

He encouraged the audience to take advantage of such events and opportunities to learn and grow, emphasising the need for skill development and capacity building in the digital age.

He also appreciated the collaboration between District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School & College and Metrix Pakistan, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting youth empowerment and development.

Founder & CEO of RankingGrow, Ammad Ali discussed freelancing and emerging technologies, highlighting the need for the KPK region to adopt best practices. He announced that his company offers free training to students.

Founders of NM Technologies, Ubaid Ullah Yousafzai and Muskan Khan also delivered lectures, emphasising the importance of practical experience.