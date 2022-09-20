District Zakat Committee holds awareness walk

The district zakat committee held a walk here on Tuesday for creating awareness about importance of paying Zakat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The district zakat committee held a walk here on Tuesday for creating awareness about importance of paying Zakat.

The walk was held from the office of district zakat committee to Clock Tower chowk. District Zakat Officer Asif Shaukat led the walk which was participated by a large number of officials.

The officer met philanthropists and businesspersons of the Clock Tower chowk and informed them about the Zakat distribution system.

The participants in the walk also distributed pamphlets among people. The district officer said that the amount collected under the head of Zakat was distributed among the poor and destitute transparently.

He said that a sum of Rs 1.7 billion had so far been distributed among 987,000 deserving people in the district during the last four years.

He appealed to the rich people to pay Zakat and play their role for welfare of the poor, destitute and needy segment of society.