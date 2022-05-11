UrduPoint.com

District Zakat Committee Provides 22.8 Mln Rupees To 194 Local Zakat Committees

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 02:15 PM

District Zakat Committee Thursday granted 22.8 million rupees to 194 local Zakat committees of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District Zakat Committee Thursday granted 22.8 million rupees to 194 local Zakat committees of Abbottabad.

Chairmen of local Zakat Committees provided the data of 4252 underprivileged people including widows, orphans, disabled and the poor while after verification of the data under the Zakat Management System only 1906 people were found eligible for 12000 rupees per family.

District Zakat Committee following the Zakat Management System deducted the people who were already getting the financial assistance from Ehsaas Programe, Pakistan Bait ul Mal and those who have provided wrong information.

In this regard, local Zakat committee chairmen also staged a protest that the district Zakat committee is delaying the provision of annual grants and deducting a large number of people from the beneficiary list.

On the other side district, Zakat committee has clarified that we have shortlisted the data being provided by the local zakat committee and found that most of the people are already beneficiaries of the other schemes and we have finalized the genuine people for the Zakat programe those would get 12000 rupees each family. District Zakat Committee has distributed 2,2872000 rupees to 194 local zakat committee which would be provided to the deserving people.

