District zakat committees chairmen notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Department, for streamlining the process of zakat distribution among needy populous in of the province, Tuesday notified the Names of chairmen district zakat committees.

The approval of appointments has been accorded during the meeting of KP Zakat and Ushr Council held on December 19 under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Usr Act 2011. The appointments has initially been for three years.

The appointed chairmen are; Tariq Mehmood for District Abbotabad, Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi for Bannu, Khurshid Muhammad Khan for Battagram, Iftikhar Ullah Jan for Charsadda, Muhammad Qasim for Chitral, Muhammad Anwar Khan Yousafzai for D.

I.Khan, Farman ullah Khan for Dir Lower, Malik Tariq ullah for Dir Upper, Shafiq ur Rehman Khan for Haripur, Reheem Gul Khattak for Karak, Naeem Ullah for Kohat, Raj Mir for Kohistan, Habib Ullah Haqani for Lakki Marwat, Adil Khan for Malakand, Jibran Malik for Manshera, Tariq Mehmood Aryani for Mardan, Zar Alam Khan for Nowshera, Iqbal Ahmad for Swabi, Akhtar Ali for Swat, Nawabazda Abdul Wahab Khan for Tank, Noor Lasht for Tor Ghar, Ihsan Ullah for Khyber, Hafiz Amir Ullah for Mohmand, Syed Ishaq Gilani for Orakzai and Sajeel Umar Burki for South Waziristan.