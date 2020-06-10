District Zakat Officer arrested for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Cell on Wednesday here arrested District Zakat Officer, Majid Khan over corruption charges

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Cell on Wednesday here arrested District Zakat Officer, Majid Khan over corruption charges.

Inspector, Anti Corruption, Israr said Majid Khan was asking for bribe from a physically-challenged naib qasid in order to release his Zakat amount approved by the provincial government.

Naib Qasid, Saifullah lodged a complaint with anti-corruption office to look into his matter.

Inspector Anti Corruption Israr and Magistrate, Ghazanfar gave naib qasid marked Currency notes which he handed over to Majid Khan as bribe.

Soon after, the Inspector and Magistrate entered the Zakat office and recovered marked currency notes from Majid Khan and took him into custody.

An FIR was registered against the Zakat officer at Balambat police station under anti-corruption act.