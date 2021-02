PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The Department of Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted Masal Khan, District Zakat Officer to Senior District Zakat Officer (BS-18) and posted him as Senior District Zakat Officer, District Zakat Committee Abbottabad, said an official release issued here on Sunday.