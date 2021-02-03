District Zakat & Ushr Committee releases funds of Rs 43.683 mln

The District Zakat and Ushr Committee on Tuesday released funds of Rs 43.683 million for poor and visually impaired people

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The District Zakat and Ushr Committee on Tuesday released funds of Rs 43.683 million for poor and visually impaired people.

According to Chairman District Zakat and Ushr Committee Sheikh Abdul Razzaq and District Zakat Officer Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Rs 41.

103 million were released for the allowance of 4,567 poor people and Rs 2.58 million for 215 visually impaired people.

The Zakat and Ushr department has started distributing the first half yearly allowances.

District Zakat Officer Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said that entitled persons will receive Rs 9,000 each while the visually impaired persons will receive Rs 12,000 each.