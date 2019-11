(@FahadShabbir)

District administration here Saturday established flour points in the district to facilitate people in getting flour on subsidized rates

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :District administration here Saturday established flour points in the district to facilitate people in getting flour on subsidized rates.

The selling points have been established by the district administration in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Department.

Now people can get twenty kilogram flour bag on a subsidized rate of Rs800 fixed by the administration.