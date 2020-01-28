UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distrust Between PTI And PML-Q Leadership Widens

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:24 PM

Distrust between PTI and PML-Q leadership widens

The sources say that Chaudhary are angry that PM Khan did not even bother to meet any leader and inquire after the ailing Chauhdary  Shujaat Hussain during his Lahore visit this Sunday.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) The distance, gap and distrust between ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and its ally party Pakistan Muslim League _Quaid (PML_Q) have widened after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Lahore, the sources reveal here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Lahore and but he never met with any leader of PML-Q during his full day trip.

“Imran Khan didn’t bother to meet even a single member of PML-Q but he should have,” said a leader associated with PML-Q while seeking anonymity. “At least a courtesy gesture as there have been long and old demands,” he further said.

However, senior leader of the party Chaudhary Moonish Elahi rejected the reports by calling the same speculations and said that they were closely working with Pervez Khattak and Jahangir Khan Tareen for implementation of an agreement that was signed soon after 2018 general elections.

The sources said that the PML-Q leaders were not happy with PM Imran Khan for not fulfilling promises. Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had urged PM Imran not to think his allies with suspicion. The PM, he said, should confirm the news reports he receiving before making any reaction.

“What we did during JUI-F Chief’s protest is an open and clear to everyone but there are still doubts about us,” Pervaiz Elahi was quoted as saying. Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain was not well but PM Khan did not inquire him after, he further said, adding that he stuck to his old approach during his Lahore’s visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Pervez Khattak Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Visit Same 2018 Muslim Agreement Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Martyr CPO Malik Saad remembered; IGP attends 13th ..

10 seconds ago

Netanyahu Retracts Immunity Request Ahead of 'Deal ..

12 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Singapore ..

13 seconds ago

Augustine grieved over deaths in factory fire

15 seconds ago

Lawyer refuses to defend rape case accused

17 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Deputy CEO of Nedaa

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.