Distrust between PTI and PML-Q leadership widens

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Chaudhary are angry that PM Khan did not even bother to meet any leader and inquire after the ailing Chauhdary Shujaat Hussain during his Lahore visit this Sunday.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) The distance, gap and distrust between ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and its ally party Pakistan Muslim League _Quaid (PML_Q) have widened after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Lahore, the sources reveal here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Lahore and but he never met with any leader of PML-Q during his full day trip.

“Imran Khan didn’t bother to meet even a single member of PML-Q but he should have,” said a leader associated with PML-Q while seeking anonymity. “At least a courtesy gesture as there have been long and old demands,” he further said.

However, senior leader of the party Chaudhary Moonish Elahi rejected the reports by calling the same speculations and said that they were closely working with Pervez Khattak and Jahangir Khan Tareen for implementation of an agreement that was signed soon after 2018 general elections.

The sources said that the PML-Q leaders were not happy with PM Imran Khan for not fulfilling promises. Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had urged PM Imran not to think his allies with suspicion. The PM, he said, should confirm the news reports he receiving before making any reaction.

“What we did during JUI-F Chief’s protest is an open and clear to everyone but there are still doubts about us,” Pervaiz Elahi was quoted as saying. Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain was not well but PM Khan did not inquire him after, he further said, adding that he stuck to his old approach during his Lahore’s visit.